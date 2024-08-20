Owner of viral ‘Hong Kong taxi’ owner told to remove ‘taxi’ decal on car

‘Hong Kong taxi’ owner told to remove illegal ‘taxi’ decal on car

Two weeks ago, a red ‘Hong Kong taxi’ was spotted on the roads in Singapore, evoking a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 1980s.

In a Facebook reel posted last Thursday (15 Aug), Yang Jiahao (name transliterated from Chinese) — the owner of the car — shared that Land Transport Authority (LTA) had instructed him to remove the ‘taxi’ decals from his vehicle.

According to Mr Yang, Chapter 276 of the Road Traffic Act stipulates that a vehicle which is not a taxi should not display or install relevant taxi signs without prior permission.

On 14 Aug, Mr Yang was issued an enforcement notice to remove the decal.

He has since shortened the word ‘Taxi’ to ‘Tax’ on the side of the car and made changes to the Chinese characters displayed.

In his Facebook post, Mr Yang shared that he intends to appeal the case on the grounds that it is a classic car.

He hopes that the car will be able to make its comeback on the road while retaining its ”most original feel”.

Spotted earlier this month on the Singapore roads

Yang’s car was spotted on the roads of Singapore earlier this month. Upon seeing pictures of the car, many netizens likened it to a relic from the 1980s, when such taxis were common on the streets.

Yang previously shared that he spent over a year repairing the car.

