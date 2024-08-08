Retro ‘Hong Kong taxi’ spotted in S’pore, evokes nostalgia among car lovers

Retro ‘Hong Kong taxi’ spotted along Commonwealth Avenue

A red and silver Toyota Corolla E70 commonly used in the 80s was recently spotted in Singapore, evoking fond memories for netizens who dubbed it the “retro Hong Kong taxi”.

A photo of the car was shared by Deryl Tan on a Facebook group on Monday (5 Aug).

The image, taken along Commonwealth Avenue, has since garnered 5,900 likes and nearly 900 shares.

Retro ‘taxi’ took a year to refurbish

The retro car’s owner, Jack Jagger, commented on the post, saying the vehicle had been in a workshop for the past year.

Monday (5 Aug), when it was spotted, marked the car’s first day back on the road.

The car owner said he was driving to work at the time. He added that members of the public are free to take a photo with the vehicle when they chance upon it.

Netizens share fond memories of retro taxis

Some netizens expressed disbelief that the car was real, asking if the image was AI-generated or edited.

Many also reminisced about their experiences with retro taxis, asking if this one had a fan in front and toys on the dashboard like taxis in the past.

While several noted its resemblance to Hong Kong’s retro taxis, some pointed out that this model was not used as a taxi in Hong Kong. It’s, however, frequently spotted in Singapore.

There were also comments hoping that the Land Transport Authority and the Traffic Police would not flag the vintage car.

MS News has reached out to the car owner for a more information on the vehicle.

Also read: Photo of recent Beyblade tournament in S’pore sparks wave of nostalgia among netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Deryl Tan on Facebook and Jack Jagger on Facebook.