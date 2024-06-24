Photo of recent Beyblade tournament in S’pore sparks wave of nostalgia among netizens

Photo of recent Beyblade tournament in Singapore rekindles fond childhood memories from netizens

Recently, a picture of a Beyblade tournament held in Singapore surfaced on social media.

The photo rekindled fond childhood memories from netizens who also grew up playing the iconic game.

Beyblade tournaments are competitive events where players battle with spinning tops, aiming for points by outlasting, knocking out, or bursting their opponents’ tops.

The game is inspired by a Japanese anime television series of the same name, which first started airing in 2001. To date, it has 779 episodes in total.

Netizens recall Beyblade tournaments & memories

On Sunday (23 June), Reddit user u/Newez shared the picture on the platform.

“Nice to know there are hobbies which people enjoy which are supported by events and tournament,” the OP wrote.

The post sparked many reactions from users, who offered their own recollections and experiences related to the popular toy.

Some spoke about playing it with neighbours in the playground, as well as painful instances when flying beyblades had hit someone.

A user, who claims to be a “90s kid”, recounted their cherished memories of playing Beyblade at the void deck every evening.

Another netizen commented that they came across a similar tournament held at VivoCity’s Toys”R”Us store the week before.

They also noted that it was “pretty wholesome” seeing how the participants came from all age groups.

Yet another commented that they recalled department store operator Isetan at Parkway Parade holding such tournaments in the past. According to them, winners would be entitled to attractive prizes such as grip sets for the Beyblade launchers.

Isetan closed its outlet there in March 2022 after its lease expired.

Beyblade tournaments & events continue to be held

Although it may seem like a blast from the past, Beyblade remains an enduring legacy in Singapore.

The Singapore Beyblade Society continues to be active today, with more than 2,500 followers on its Facebook page at the time of writing.

The society has also recently organised Beyblade X events during the June holidays.

Apart from tournaments, the group administrator announced that other activities were also held, including children’s workshops and gamemaster challenges.

Videos of past tournaments were also shared on the page.

Separately, there’s an “official” Beyblade Youtube channel specially for the Singapore scene, where “up-to-date and exciting Beyblade content” can be found.

Featured image adapted from u/Newez on Reddit.