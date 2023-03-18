Suntec Sale Has HOOGA & Akemuchi Uchi Bedding & Home Goods, Buy 1 Get 3 Free

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

HOOGA & Akemi Uchi Sale At Suntec Has Up To 70% Off Sale From 21 Mar

Those looking for a home refresh don’t need to look any further.

From 21 to 26 Mar, home goods brands HOOGA and Akemi Uchi (AU) will be selling their items at a large discount.

To make things even better, the two brands are having a ‘Buy 1 Free 3’ offer for their home and living products.

The sale will be happening at Suntec City.

Suntec sale offering heavily discounted home goods & bedding

HOOGA first announced the sale on their Facebook page yesterday (17 Mar).

Happening daily from 21 to 26 Mar, customers can expect a 70% discount on all regular-priced items at the sale.

On top of that, buyers can enjoy a buy one get three free offer on all HOOGA home decoration and AU home & living items.

Note that the offer doesn’t include bath towels, bath mats, throws, and cushions.

6-day HOOGA & Akemi Uchi sale happening at Suntec

Last month, HOOGA and AU hosted their Warehouse Fiesta at Westgate.

The two brands are hosting this month’s sale at Suntec City.

Here’s how you can get there:



HOOGA & Akemi Uchi Sale @ Suntec

Address: Suntec City Atrium Tower 3 & 4, Level 1, Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038989

Date: 21- 26 Mar

Opening Hours: 10am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Promenade Station

Since the sale closes at 9.30pm daily, those working office hours can just pop by afterward on a weeknight.

Get home & bedding products at a steal

Although the sale lasts for six days, it would be wise to visit early to avoid any disappointment.

With the heavily discounted products, it won’t be a surprise if the items get snapped up in a jiffy.

Know anyone looking to spruce up their home? Share this news with them so they’ll know about the sale.

