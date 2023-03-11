Mad For Garlic To Close Last Outlet At Suntec City, Has 25% Discount On Food

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mad For Garlic To Close Last Outlet After 13 Years In Singapore

Many of us might have caught a glimpse of Mad For Garlic’s gothic logo whenever we drive past Suntec City.

However, after 13 years, the garlic-themed restaurant will be closing that branch, which happens to be its last outlet in Singapore.

From now till its closure on 28 Apr, the restaurant will be offering 25% off its ala carte food items.

Last Singapore outlet at Suntec City to close soon

On Friday (10 Mar), Mad For Garlic took to Facebook to announce the imminent closure of its Suntec City outlet.

The Suntec City branch happens to be the restaurant chain’s first and last outlet here in Singapore.

With the outlet’s closure, the brand will be pulling out of Singapore for good. This was confirmed by the restaurant in response to some customers on Facebook:

The restaurant took the opportunity to thank customers for their support over the past 13 years.

From now till 28 Apr, customers heading down for a ‘farewell meal’ can look forward to two promos:

25% off a la carte food items

S$60 Family Set Meal (U.P. S$93)

Customers may also use their membership points till the restaurant’s closure on that date.

Closing after 13 years in Singapore

Mad for Garlic, an Italian restaurant chain originating from South Korea, first opened at Suntec City in 2010.

At one point, they also had an outlet at Clarke Quay, which unfortunately closed in Mar 2015.

The chain currently has 40 branches in South Korea, three in Hong Kong, and one each in Taiwan and Singapore.

As its name suggests, the restaurant chain is popular for its garlic-infused dishes.

Unsurprisingly, elements of garlic can be found in all of their signature dishes, such as:

Garlic Snowing Pizza

Garlic Sizzling Rice

Garlic Apple Crumble a-la-mode

If you’d like to visit one last time before the restaurant’s closure, here’s how you can find the last remaining outlet:

Mad for Garlic

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard 02-300/301 Suntec City, 038983

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs 11.30am – 9pm, Fri & Sat 11.30am – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade, Promenade & City Hall Stations

Can’t be mad for garlic anymore

While the garlic haters amongst us will be delighted with the outlet’s imminent closure, we’re sure customers who frequent the restaurant will miss its presence.

As for those who’ve been intrigued by its creative name and have been wanting to give it a try, be sure to head down before the outlet closes for good.

Otherwise, you may have to plan a trip overseas to taste the dishes for yourselves.

