Medical Decisions On Students Taking Hormone Therapy Beyond MOE Purview

A recent case of a transgender student alleging hormone treatment interference by the Ministry of Education (MOE) has stirred calls for MOE to implement a policy to protect and support these students in schools.

On Monday (1 Feb), Education Minister Lawrence Wong said schools can work with students getting hormone therapy to have more flexible arrangements in regard to school rules.

He recognises that these students can face difficulties with school rules.

That said, he stressed that these arrangements must be dealt with on a case-by-case basis given each student’s unique situation.

Medical professionals have final say on student treatment

Mr Wong was responding to Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru in Parliament on Monday (1 Feb) regarding what policy and guidelines that MOE has for students with gender dysphoria.

She also asked the following:

How often the policy and guidelines are reviewed

Schools’ level of autonomy in setting these policies and approaches

He noted that medical professionals recognise that each student with gender dysphoria is different, and so their treatment is also individualised.

Ultimately, medical professionals have the final say on what treatment they receive, along with the person with gender dysphoria and their family.

For minors below 21, they must get parental consent before any hormonal treatment can take place.

He stressed that MOE has no say in the above, noting that MOE is focused on school environment and ensuring a conducive learning environment for students.

Schools can work with students taking hormone therapy on rules

Where school rules are concerned, Mr Wong recognised that students with gender dysphoria may struggle with them due to hormone therapy.

Schools can be flexible and have a practical arrangement worked out with these students on an individual basis.

He said this is because each student has a unique situation and the matters must be dealt with individually.

While he did not answer Ms He’s question directly on MOE policy and guideline, he mentioned that MOE’s guiding principles aim to treat students with dignity and respect.

MOE will also provide “as much support as (they) can” to help these students.

Students require support for dealing with gender dysphoria in school

MOE, and now Mr Wong, have stressed that it cannot interfere with a student’s hormone treatment.

However, this leaves the question of whether they are doing everything they can to ensure that these students aren’t discriminated against in school.

At the same time, teachers and school leaders need the sensitivity and compassion to deal with these students’ issues.

We hope that schools will indeed work out flexible arrangements with students regarding issues like school rules.

Students should also be fully supported in their treatment if authorised by medical professionals.

