Man Books M’sia Hotel Room Online, Finds Out Accommodation Is Permanently Closed Upon Arrival

Man Finds Out Hotel In Malaysia Is Closed Only After Successful Booking

A common habit when travelling somewhere is to book our hotel accommodation online in advance.

Unfortunately for one man in Malaysia, he only discovered the room he booked was unavailable when he arrived.

That’s because the hotel had already closed down.

Thankfully, he managed to get a refund later.

Man makes hotel booking, only finds out hotel is closed when he arrives

Twitter user @iRaesmee aka Raes posted about the incident on 18 Mar.

He explained that he’d booked a hotel at a local Malaysian hotel chain from Friday (17 Mar) to the next day, 18 Mar.

It was a temporary stay in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

But to his shock and surprise, when he arrived, the hotel appeared to be closed.

He attached pictures showing his reservation, as well as a video of the hotel when he arrived.

The hotel’s first floor, where the reception would usually be, was dark and none of the lights in the rooms was switched on.

Even more disconcerting was the fact that the front door had been bolted with a chain.

Raes said he then called customer service.

He explained that he had a long journey and just wanted to get some shut-eye.

In a follow-up tweet, he shared that in desperation, he had checked into another hotel.

“I remember wanting to sleep in the car. . . but I don’t feel safe.”

The room he received reportedly smelt of cigarette smoke and had a stained toilet, a loose doorknob and toilet door, as well as unclean sheets.

He also paid RM100 (S$30) in cash.

Gets refund

After having to stay in a hastily arranged hotel room for the night, Raes bemoaned his bad luck.

However, he managed to receive a refund after speaking to a customer service representative.

The travel booking website reached out and said they would give him a refund for his hotel room due to their mistake, which was a silver lining.

“Thank God,” he tweeted. “After filing a report with Traveloka, I got my money back for the hotel.”

Raes told MS News that Traveloka has emailed him and said the refund will be processed within five days from 19 Mar.

All rooms on the OYO website for that specific hotel are “sold out”, though there’s no indication that it has closed down.

