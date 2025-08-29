Hotel Miramar in Havelock to retrench 108 employees when it closes down in end-Oct

Hotel Miramar to cease operations after being around since 1971

108 employees of Hotel Miramar along Havelock Road are set to lose their jobs at the end of October.

This comes after the hotel announced that it would close down in a joint statement with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) that was quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

‘Difficult decision’ for Hotel Miramar to cease operations

On Friday (29 Aug), Hotel Miramar and FDAWU said the move to cease business operations was a “difficult decision”.

But it was made after “careful and comprehensive evaluation of the hotel’s long-term business outlook”, they added.

The hotel had engaged FDAWU early in making the decision, the statement noted.

Retrenched staff to get ‘fair retrenchment packages’

The 108 staff laid off will get “fair retrenchment packages” in line with the collective agreement and unionised norms, the hotel and union also said.

These will also be offered to employees under the re-employment scheme.

Long-serving employees will be recognised with additional payouts, while employees with less than two years of service will get ex-gratia payments.

In doing so, the hotel has demonstrated “exceptional responsibility and commitment” to supporting affected employees and ensuring they are treated with “fairness, dignity, and respect”, the statement noted.

Some staff worked for 55 years

Hotel Miramar managing director Ken Lim was quoted by CNA as saying that many long-serving staff had have devoted decades of their lives to the hotel, with some serving for as long as 55 years.

He described them as the “backbone” of the hotel, saying:

We are deeply appreciative of their service and unwavering loyalty.

Thus, the hotel has worked closely with the FDAWU to ensure employees’ interests and well-being of our employees remain central.

FDAWU said it is working closely with the hotel to help the retrenched employees find new jobs, including connecting them to the NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Singaporeans or permanent residents can tap e2i’s job matching services, career coaching and skills upgrading advisory.

Hotel opened in 1971

Hotel Miramar opened in 1971, according to Roots.gov.sg.

It was one of the many properties established around the outlying city area during the hotel construction boom of the late 1960s and 1970s.

Following refurbishment works in 1992, the hotel became part of a joint initiative by five hotels marketed as “The Riverside: Havelock Downtown Hotels” to draw tourists to the area in 1992.

Also read: Le Méridien Sentosa Hotel Closes On 1 Nov, We Bid Farewell To The Merlion Wedding Venue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hotel Miramar on Facebook.