S$45M spa in Jurong East faces hygiene & pricing backlash, closes pools for ‘adjustments’

House+ Bubble spa conducts ‘internal facility adjustments’ after backlash

House+ Bubble, a new 24-hour spa in Jurong East, has temporarily closed its bathing pools following multiple complaints during its soft-opening phase.

The spa, located at Perennial Business City, is a S$45 million project set to officially open on 14 March 2026.

Negative review goes viral

On 26 Feb, a netizen posted a strongly worded review of the spa on Facebook, criticising its pricing, facilities, and buffet spread.

The post, which went viral, described the spa as “one of the worst spas if you compare it to China”.

The netizen also took issue with the buffet pricing and lack of food options, stating, “If you prepare to pay for buffet, this is what you get [for] S$79.90 before service charge and GST.”

An accompanying picture in the post showed the food the netizen claimed was from the buffet — a plate of rice with some meat and an egg, as well as small servings of sashimi and sushi.

“By the way, I took all the food I could find in the buffet,” they wrote.

The netizen added that they had paid S$1,000 for a membership, of which S$300 was allegedly non-refundable, and warned others to “please be aware”.

According to the post, the hot pool did not have cold water and was “extremely hot”.

The reviewer later said they paid the non-member price and received a refund, claiming the buffet was eventually billed at S$29.90 per meal after adjustments.

They also stated that they had cancelled the membership.

Numerous complaints about hygiene and facilities

House+ Bubble has also received several negative reviews on Google, with some visitors highlighting issues such as cramped spaces, dirty toilets, and pool temperatures.

Others noted that not all facilities operate 24 hours, with the restaurant closing at 12.30am and massage services ending at 10.30pm.

The spa offers soaking pools, dry steam rooms, therapy rooms, massage services, private spa rooms, a cinema and even an e-sports room.

Its Bathing Pass starts from S$119 for adults, while a soft-opening promotion offered three-hour access at S$49.

Bathing pools to close from 3 March

In an Instagram story on Monday (2 March) and an Instagram post on Tuesday (3 March), House+ Bubble announced that it would be carrying out “internal facility adjustments”.

“Starting from 3 March 2026, the bathing pools in both the male and female areas will be temporarily closed,” it said.

“The reopening date will be announced once the adjustments are completed.”

The spa and massage services (available until 10.30pm), as well as dining areas, will remain open.

In light of the closure, the trial operating fee has been revised to S$39 from S$49 for three hours, excluding access to the bathing pools.

Tickets will still include unlimited fruits, drinks and ice cream, while the self-service cold dish buffet will continue to be charged separately.

Management says it is addressing issues

In responses to online reviews, the management said it “is taking action to address these issues” and would elevate its cleaning standards.

House+ Bubble is projected to span almost 100,000 sq ft once fully completed in its second phase later this year.

No reopening date was announced for the reopening of its bathing pools.

MS News has reached out to House+ Bubble for comment.

