Man arrested for attempted housebreaking at Robinson Road office, allegedly used metal rod to tamper with entrance

A 29-year-old man allegedly used a metal rod to tamper with the entrance of an office along Robinson Road, the police said.

He was eventually arrested for attempted housebreaking.

Police alerted to attempted housebreaking along Robinson Road on 24 Aug

In a news release sent to MS News on Sunday (25 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted at about 12.10pm on Saturday (24 Aug) to an attempted housebreaking case.

A security alarm was triggered at an office along 36 Robinson Road — the address of an office building named City House.

Tampering marks were found on the entrance and roller shutter of the unit.

Security alarm triggered when entrance & shutter were tampered with

According to preliminary investigations, a man had allegedly used a metal rod to tamper with the unit entrance and roller shutter.

When the security alarm was triggered, he purportedly fled and hid inside a vacant unit on another floor.

Security officers uncovered his location with the aid of CCTV images.

When the police arrived, he opened the door and was arrested.

The metal rod was seized as a case exhibit.

Man to be charged with attempted housebreaking at Robinson Road

The man, 29, will be charged in court on Monday (26 Aug), SPF said.

He will be charged with the offence of attempted housebreaking under Section 451 read with Section 511 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Property owners should adopt crime prevention measures: Police

The police advised property owners to adopt crime prevention measures to secure their premises.

When the premises are unattended, all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings should be secured with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks. This is even if they are unattended for only a short while.

Large sums of cash and valuables should not be kept on the premises.

Lastly, a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or CCTV should be installed at the access points. They should be tested periodically to check if they are in good working condition.

