Genshin Impact Developer HoYoverse Opens HQ Office In S’pore, Will Recruit Hundreds Of Employees

Genshin Impact Developer HoYoverse Opens Headquarters Office in Singapore

Those who have resorted to playing video games during the pandemic would’ve likely heard of Genshin Impact. Since its launch in 2020, the open-world gacha game has blown up and hasn’t slowed down since.

On Monday (18 Jul), the company behind one of the world’s biggest games announced that has opened its headquarters office in Singapore.

As the company’s first office in Southeast Asia, HoYoverse is recruiting new employees to join its ranks. If you’ve been thinking of ways to ‘claw back’ some of your primogems, this may be your chance.

HoYoverse employees can choose when to work

On Monday (18 Jul), HoYoverse announced the opening of their new headquarters office in Singapore.

The 28,000 square ft office, decorated in signature HoYoverse blue, marks the company’s ever-expanding global push.

Similar to their offices in North America, the Singapore HoYoverse office will follow a flexible working model.

This means employees can choose to work wherever they feel most creative and productive.

Aside from that, in typical tech company fashion, they will also kit out their employees with the latest and greatest to ensure the best working environment.

In their statement, HoYoverse says that they expect to add “hundreds of jobs” by the end of 2022.

Job seekers can head over to their website to have a look at the available openings.

No primogem salaries

Genshin Impact fans who have half a mind at switching careers need not look any further for the next chapter in their career.

Instead of giving hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars, to the company every month, it’s high time we ‘take back’ our salaries.

And before anyone gets excited, we don’t think HoYoverse pays their salaries in primogems.

In all seriousness, if you know anyone who’d love to join HoYoverse, tag them in the comments below so they know about the vacancies.

