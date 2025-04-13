18-year-old among 3 arrested in Johor for human trafficking of 25 people to scam syndicate in Myanmar

3 arrested in Johor over involvement in human trafficking syndicate linked to Myanmar job scam

Three Malaysian men have been arrested in Johor for allegedly running a human trafficking ring that lured victims with fake job offers and sold them to scam centres in Myanmar.

Authorities revealed that the operation was masterminded by local youths aged as young as 18.

25 Malaysians lured to Thailand, then trafficked to Myanmar

Johor Police Chief Commissioner M. Kumar confirmed the arrests in a Facebook post on Wednesday (9 Apr).

He added that 25 Malaysian victims were recently rescued and repatriated from Myanmar with help from Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok.

The victims were initially promised lucrative jobs in Thailand, with salaries ranging from RM8,000 to RM15,000 (S$2,400 to S$4,500).

But upon arrival, they were forcibly transported into remote parts of Myanmar, where their passports were confiscated and movements restricted.

Teens ran local recruitment arm of international scam ring

Investigations revealed that five members of the syndicate — four men and one woman aged between 19 and 34 — were based in Johor.

On 13 March, police arrested a 19-year-old who acted as an agent for the syndicate in Johor Bahru.

Further raids in Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat led to the arrests of two more suspects, aged 18 and 25, believed to be the local ringleaders.

Mobile phones believed to be used in coordinating with the trafficking network were also seized.

China Press reported that the trafficked victims were coerced into opening “money mule” accounts to trap more unsuspecting individuals.

In order to combat the rising human trafficking cases, Thai authorities cut off electricity, fuel, and internet access in three parts of Myanmar on 5 Feb this year, according to Thai PBS.

Suspects charged under anti-trafficking & gang laws

Police are now investigating the case under Malaysia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and the Societies Act 1966, which includes provisions related to gang affiliations — such as possessing gang-related tattoos.

Four investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Two suspects have already been charged in the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court and are being held in Muar Prison pending trial. Two others will be charged in the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on 10 April.

Police said investigations are still ongoing, with more arrests possible.

