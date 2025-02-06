Thailand cuts off power, internet & fuel in 3 areas in Myanmar to combat human trafficking

Thailand cuts off power, internet & fuel in Myanmar to prevent trafficking

On the evening of Tuesday (4 Feb), Thailand authorities announced that it would cut off electricity, internet services, and fuel supply in three areas in Myanmar the next morning to combat human trafficking in the country.

Today, at around 9am, Thai officials began shutting down the power supply in five connection points.

This targets the towns where scam centres are known to operate – Myawaddy, Payathonzu, and Tachileik.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked to inform the Myanmar government about the cutoffs and notify hospitals and communities that could be affected.

Thai prime minister says power cutoff complies with contract

Officials in Chiang Rai and Sangkhla in Thailand have been monitoring the situation since the announcement was made, checking if both sides remain calm.

Should there be any unrest, Thailand is prepared to take action immediately, Thai PBS reported.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the use of electricity for illegal activities in Myanmar affected Thailand’s national security.

As such, cutting off their energy supply complies with the contract between the two countries.

However, Mr Charnvirakul said Myanmar can still negotiate with Thailand to restore power in these areas.

Myanmar town plans to use electricity from Laos

On 5 Feb, citizens of each country are still crossing back and forth at different points in the border between Thailand and Myanmar, according to Matichon.

One of the affected towns, Tachileik, plans to switch to using electricity from Laos.

The price of petroleum in the town has also increased to THB 100 (S$4), from the previous THB 30 (S$1.2), in some areas, as pump operators have not revealed their plans if Thailand stops exporting fuel.

Today, gas stations have seen long queues occupying roads that traffic control was eventually required.

Featured image adapted from CreativePhotoCorner on Canva, Thai PBS.