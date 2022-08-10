S’pore Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Wife In Newcastle Hotel, Faces Life Imprisonment

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Wife In Newcastle Hotel Case

There’s been another development in the headline-making trial of Fong Soong Hert, the Singaporean accused of murdering his wife in England last year.

He initially denied a murder charge, pleading guilty to the lesser crime of manslaughter instead.

Then, on Tuesday (9 Aug), he changed his plea and admitted to murdering his wife.

Fong now faces life imprisonment for his actions and will be sentenced on Friday (12 Aug).

Man pleads guilty to Newcastle hotel murder

The Straits Times (ST) reports that on Tuesday (9 Aug), Fong, 51, pleaded guilty to murdering his wife of 28 years, Madam Pek Ying Ling.

Madam Pek was found dead in a Newcastle hotel in December last year.

On the first day of the trial on Monday (1 Aug), it was revealed that Fong, 51, had “lost it” and smothered Madam Pek with a pillow to stop her from nagging him.

Fong initially admitted to manslaughter but denied the more serious murder charge.

However, the proceedings took a turn on Tuesday (9 Aug), the fifth day of the trial.

That morning, Fong took some time to deliberate with his attorneys.

This caused a delay in the trial by an hour and a half.

When the session finally started, Judge Paul Sloan informed the jury that Fong had switched his plea to guilty.

The judge said the change had come after the defence had reviewed the evidence and consulted with expert witnesses.

Fong’s attorneys acknowledged that the defence of “diminished responsibility” that they needed to reduce the charge to manslaughter would not hold up in court. This caused Fong to change his plea.

It is accepted that the defendant is guilty of murder and that is why this morning he has tendered that plea before you.

Judge Sloan then proceeded to direct the jury to formally return a guilty verdict, adding,

You couldn’t ask for more compelling or potent evidence of guilty than the defendant himself acknowledging his guilt.

However, he noted that the decision is still up to the jury.

With this conviction, Mr Fong now faces life in prison. The court will reconvene on Friday (12 Aug) to determine his sentence.

Chief investigator commends sons for composure

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the couple’s three sons were at the back of the public gallery during the session.

They issued a joint statement after, stating,

We are heartbroken after losing our Mum, but now we just want to provide our Dad with the support he needs.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, called the whole incident “incredibly tragic”.

However, he praised the sons’ composure, as well as how they engaged with the police even during such a difficult time.

“We will support them in any way we can as they continue to navigate their grief and process what has happened,” Mr Steel added.

He also urged the public to respect the privacy of the family during this time, reiterating that they do not tolerate domestic violence or abuse in any form.

Hope sons can begin to heal from this tragedy

It has been incredibly heartbreaking to witness this ongoing trial unfold, especially when it comes to the couple’s children.

The best that everyone can do for now is to give the family privacy and, despite the high-profile coverage, refrain from making snap judgements about the case.

Hopefully, with this conviction and the upcoming sentencing, the loved ones of those affected can finally heal and move on.

