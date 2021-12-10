Children Of Woman Allegedly Murdered In Newcastle Are “Truly Devastated”

Yesterday, news emerged that a Singaporean man was charged with the alleged murder of his wife in Newcastle.

The 50-year-old’s plea trial has since been adjourned to 11 Jan 2022.

On Thursday (9 Dec), the Northumbria Police shared a joint family statement by the deceased’s 3 sons, who said they were “truly devastated” by the tragic events that transpired.

While they see through these difficult times, the children hope their privacy will be respected.

Children of woman allegedly murdered in Newcastle issue statement

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday (9 Dec), the Northumbria Police said the 3 sons are currently receiving support from “specially-trained family liaison officers” as they slowly accept the painful reality of the situation.

The tragedy apparently happened when the family was meeting up for a holiday, and the sons were “truly devastated” by the passing of their mother.

While they grieve during these trying times, the sons hope their privacy will be respected.

Woman was not breathing when emergency services arrived

The Northumbria Police also shared a timeline of events in connection to the woman’s passing.

According to the post, the Northumbria Police received a “report of concern” at about 7.15am on Monday (6 Dec).

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found that 51-year-old Pek Yi Ling wasn’t breathing.

Attempts to revive her proved futile and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police quickly launched an investigation and the deceased’s husband was arrested for suspected murder.

50-year-old Fong Soong Hert was charged with murder on the same day. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance, slated to happen on 11 Jan 2022.

Apart from respecting the family’s privacy, the police also urge the public to avoid speculating on the case, which could affect court proceedings.

Couple worked in events industry

According to The Straits Times (ST), Madam Pek was listed as the director of Epic Times, an events management company.

Her husband, Mr Fong, is listed as the secretary of the same company.

Apart from Epic Times, Mr Fong is also the director of 3 other companies in the events industry.

Rest in peace, Madam Pek

It’s never easy coming to terms with the death of a loved one.

We hope the authorities will get to the bottom of the case in due course to give Madam Pek’s family some semblance of closure.

MS News offers our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Rest in peace, Madam Pek.

