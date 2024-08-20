Woman in Taiwan allegedly charges husband money for sex and conversations because he’s ‘too fat’

Woman in Taiwan allegedly makes husband pay for sex and conversations, says he’s “too fat”

A woman in Taiwan has reportedly been charging her husband for sex and conversations for years because he was “too fat”.

According to South China Morning Post, the man filed for divorce but was met with opposition from his wife.

The couple got married in 2014 and had two children.

However, Hao — the husband in question — said his wife began limiting sex to only once a month in 2017.

In 2019, Xuan — Hao’s wife — rejected him entirely without providing a reason.

Hao added that Xuan would often tell their relatives that he was “too fat” and “incompetent”.

This led him to file for divorce in 2021, but withdrew it when his wife said she’d work on their relationship. Hao even registered their property in her name.

Charges money for the sex and conversation

However, Hao claimed Xuan continued abusing him emotionally, asking him to pay NT$500 (S$20) each time he wanted to have sex or converse with her.

This led Hao to file for divorce once again in 2024.

By this time, the couple hadn’t spoken in years, he added. When they had to, they would resort to using a messaging app.

The couple also resorted to marriage counselling but proved unsuccessful.

A judge granted Hao the diverse, but Xuan appealed to a higher court.

Eventually, Xuan’s plea was rejected.

