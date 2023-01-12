Hyundai Launches S’pore-Assembled Cars, First 100 Units Feature Special Number Plate & Badge

Hyundai To Launch First 100 Singapore-Assembled Cars In First Half Of 2023

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been all the rage recently, with more drivers adopting the new technology.

As it continues to grow in popularity, Hyundai has announced that it will start rolling out the first 100 Singapore-assembled cars from its assembly plant this year.

These vehicles will adopt the Ioniq 5 model and will start hitting the streets in the first half of the year.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 vehicles will bear special number plates with the EVS prefix, which proudly stands for EV made in Singapore.

Hyundai plans to produce 30,000 vehicles by 2025

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Jurong is expected to be completed in April.

The vehicle assembly plant, the site of Singapore’s first vehicle assembly plant in over 40 years, will import car parts from factories in Indonesia and South Korea.

But as production volume ramps up, Hyundai plans to source parts from Singapore automotive component makers.

The plant is projected to produce up to 30,000 vehicles by 2025.

Once the plant is fully operational, no more than 30 people will man the highly automated assembly line at any given time.

Number plate auction for the first 100 cars

To commemorate the momentous occasion, Hyundai will hold a charity auction for the number plates of the first 100 cars assembled in Singapore.

This auction will be held from 12 to 16 Jan, with a starting bid of S$1,000 and minimum increments of S$100.

The numbers available range from EVS1L to EVS 100J. Interested bidders can visit the Hyundai website here.

To curb impulsive bids, the first 100 cars are models priced at S$147,800. And that’s before factoring in the certificate of entitlement (COE) price.

Aside from special number plates, these cars will feature a special Merlion badge on the boot lid.

There will also be specially embossed front headrests that read “First 100”.

Aiming to be the leading EV brand in Singapore, Hyundai also offers a 10-year battery warranty.

They’re also throwing in 10 years of free servicing with terms and conditions.

Those looking to understand better what they’re getting can check out the demonstration model at the Singapore Motorshow happening this week.

