Couple Drives Tesla On Autopilot 700km From Singapore To Malaysia

As everyone celebrates the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia border, people have found unique ways to travel there, including cycling for five hours.

One Singaporean couple decided to go the more atas route, driving across the Causeway on Tesla’s autopilot mode.

@sgpikarchu Tesla SR+ can go Malaysia! Haha.Managed to drive about 700km from SG to Penang with M3 SR+ which has a max range of 420km. Real world range is around 380km depending on the person driving. #SgTeslaGoesMsia #EVboleh 🙂 ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

As they shared their journey on TikTok, they also helped others by sharing useful information about the locations and costs of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Crossed Singapore-Malaysia border in their Tesla within 45 minutes

According to the caption in their TikTok video, the couple managed to clear customs at the border within 45 minutes.

They mentioned that their Tesla Model 3 SR+ managed to cover 700km, bringing them to their destination in Penang.

Source

The pair also shared the places they visited, including the Eastern & Oriental Hotel.

After checking in with the MySejahtera app, which is similar to Singapore’s TraceTogether, they were pleasantly surprised to discover that the hotel had a Porsche charging point.

Source

After their stay in Penang, the couple drove to Langkawi in their Tesla.

Couple shares locations and costs of EV charging stations

In the comments section of the clip, someone asked how much it cost for them to charge their Tesla at the hotel.

Source

The couple responded with another video compiling the locations and costs of the EV chargers they used during the trip, and here it is:

ABB Subang’s DC Fast Charger (Free, 40.56kWh in 66 minutes)

JomCharge’s DC Fast Charger (RM42 for 200km, 35 minutes)

Porsche’s AC Charger @ Eastern & Oriental Hotel (Cost on Park Easy’s app, 12.5kWh in 60 minutes)

In a previous TikTok, they shared about the PlugShare website, which shows users the various locations of EV chargers on a map.

Source

One can also filter their searches based on the chargers they prefer. In the couple’s case, they filtered for Combined Charging System (CCS) & Type 2 chargers.

An atas way to travel

It’s satisfying to see the creative ways Singaporeans have chosen to travel to Malaysia.

While the conventional way is to fly or travel by bus, driving to Malaysia allows us to explore their sprawling expressways and breathtaking scenery at our own pace. And autopilot mode would certainly make the journey easier.

If you happen to have an EV and plan to visit Malaysia soon, you can find more useful information on the couple’s TikTok page.

Featured image adapted from @sgpikarchu on TikTok here and here.

