S’pore ICA & JB customs officials exchange cakes to celebrate New Year & strong ties

JB customs officials exchange New Year cakes with ICA

In a heartwarming exchange to usher in the New Year, customs officials from Malaysia and Singapore shared cakes to celebrate 2025.

On 31 Dec 2024, officials at the Sultan Iskandar Building Immigration Office in Johor Bahru (JB) received a cake from their counterparts at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In return, JB customs officials presented their own cake to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (1 Jan).

A sweet exchange to celebrate the New Year

The cakes were not just a delicious treat, but a symbol of the enduring friendship and goodwill between the countries.

The JB cake featured a design of hands painted with the Malaysian and Singaporean flags, shaking hands in a gesture of unity.

“Happy New Year 2025. Peace, Prosperity, Safety!” read the inscription, framed by delicate red and white icing roses.

The JB Immigration Office thanked ICA for the thoughtful gesture and expressed hopes that this tradition would continue each year, reinforcing the strong ties between the authorities of both nations.

Cake exchange part of annual tradition

Previously, the Sultan Iskandar Building customs officials gave Singapore a birthday cake for National Day.

In 2023, the red-and-white cake was even decorated with the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) skyline.

In return, ICA presents a cake to its JB counterparts for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day on 31 Aug each year.

In response to a query from MS News, ICA confirmed that the cake exchange took place.

