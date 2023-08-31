ICA Gives M’sia 2 Cakes For Merdeka Day, Says It’s An Annual Tradition

ICA Presents Cakes To Malaysian Counterparts For Merdeka Day

Earlier this month, the Malaysian immigration authorities gifted the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) a cake for National Day.

ICA repaid its gesture in kind today (31 Aug) on Merdeka Day — presenting not just one, but two cakes to its friends across the Causeway.

According to the ICA, the gesture is an “annual tradition” to commemorate the occasion.

Malaysians — including the immigration officers — celebrate their nation’s independence on 31 Aug every year.

ICA keeps up with annual tradition

ICA announced the gesture in a Facebook post on 31 Aug. They congratulated their Malaysian counterparts at the Land Checkpoints on Malaysia’s 66th Merdeka Day.

In celebrating the occasion, ICA commanders from the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints presented two cakes to the staff at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).

ICA also shared that this gesture is an annual tradition that they practice.

Finally, they noted that they look forward to continuing a strong partnership with their Malaysian counterparts.

They hope that this partnership will continue to facilitate trade and safe travels at the land border.

Malaysia gifted ICA a cake on National Day

Based on the photos, it appears that both sides had a whole ceremony with the two cakes.

They posed happily with the confectionaries — one of which had red icing and the other, blue.

Meanwhile, the UKK BSI posted on 9 Aug that they had gifted a cake to the ICA.

They had done so to celebrate Singapore’s 58th National Day.

