ICA receives birthday cake from M’sia for National Day, wholesome tradition continues

Malaysian Immigration Department gifts Singapore birthday cake for National Day

Singapore just celebrated its 59th birthday, and once again, Malaysia’s Immigration Department made sure the Lion City felt the love with a special treat.

On Tuesday (August 13), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) shared a heartwarming photo of its officers receiving a birthday cake from their counterparts at the Sultan Iskandar Building across the Causeway.

“ICA [looks] forward to continuing our strong partnership, ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders,” it cheerfully noted in the caption.

Cake adorned with flowers

While last year’s cake featured iconic Singapore landmarks like Marina Bay Sands and the Merlion, this year’s creation took a different route, resembling a lush garden bathed in warm sunlight.

The bottom half of the cake was adorned with an array of flowers, seemingly crafted from fruits and vegetables.

Two small blooms were also playfully perched on the top right corner.

In bold blue and red block letters, the cake proudly proclaimed: “Happy National Day Singapore.”

We can’t help but wonder if it tasted as good as it looked.

Continuation of wholesome annual tradition

The little exchange is a continuation of the wholesome tradition between both countries’ immigration departments.

Not long after getting its National Day cake last year, Singapore returned the favour by presenting Malaysia with two cakes for Merdeka Day on 31 Aug.

With that date just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what sweet surprise the Little Red Dot has in store for its neighbour.

Who knew that a few simple cakes could represent such a generous slice of friendship?

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.