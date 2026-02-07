ICA warns of ‘very heavy traffic’ at land checkpoints during CNY, recommends using cross-border buses instead

ICA warns of very heavy traffic at land checkpoints during Lunar New Year 2026

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned that “very heavy traffic” is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Lunar New Year period, from 13 Feb to 23 Feb 2026.

In a media release issued on Friday (6 Feb), ICA advised travellers to expect longer waiting times and to plan their journeys carefully if crossing the land checkpoints during this period.

Up to 588,000 travellers cleared checkpoints in a single day previously

ICA highlighted congestion levels seen during the recent year-end school holidays from 21 Nov 2025 to 1 Jan 2026, when more than 22 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

19 Dec saw the highest traveller volume when over 588,000 travellers cleared immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day.

This surpassed the previous record of more than 578,000 crossings on 20 June 2025.

Both these dates clocking the highest traveller volumes fell on a Friday.

During peak hours, car travellers waited up to three hours for immigration clearance, largely due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Intensified checks may further slow clearance

With the Lunar New Year approaching, ICA said it will be intensifying checks to curb the smuggling of contraband items, including e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa.

As a result, travellers can expect longer waiting times at the checkpoints.

ICA urged the public to check traffic conditions before travelling and encouraged the use of QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance.

Travellers are reminded that passports must still be carried when travelling overseas, even when using QR code clearance.

Cross-border buses recommended to avoid congestion

Those who need to travel during the peak period are encouraged to consider cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving, as this may help avoid severe congestion at the checkpoints.

ICA also called on travellers to cooperate with officers, observe traffic rules, and maintain proper lane discipline.

“Queue cutting can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists,” ICA said, adding that errant motorists caught doing so will be asked to re-queue.

Firm action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences.

Key reminders for travellers

ICA reminded all travellers to ensure their passports have at least six months’ validity and to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration within three days prior to arrival.

Permanent Residents who have renewed their passports should ensure their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred, while Long-Term Pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any passport changes before re-entering Singapore.

Drivers of foreign vehicles must ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), Autopass card, and insurance are valid, and settle any outstanding fines, as those with unpaid fines may be denied entry.

