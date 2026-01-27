S’pore home-based nail salon creates hyper-realistic bak kwa nails for Chinese New Year

Singapore nail artist turns bak kwa into hyper-realistic CNY nail art that looks almost edible

Just in time for Chinese New Year, a Singapore-based nail studio has caught attention online for a set of hyper-realistic bak kwa-inspired nails that look uncannily edible.

Created by nail artist Xun-Lin of Neko Nail Co., the press-on nail set mimics the glossy, caramelised sheen and deep reddish-brown tones of freshly grilled bak kwa — complete with subtle, meat-like textures.

‘I am inspired by everyday things’, says nail artist

Up close, the detailing is striking. The nails feature a high-gloss finish and tones that resemble freshly grilled slices.

The slightly uneven textures also make them look almost snackable.

“I am inspired by everyday things,” Xun-Lin, who turns 34 this year, told MS News.

“Nails are seen as a very feminine and frivolous thing, so I love exploring designs that break that stereotype.”

Inspired by food, not tradition

Xun-Lin explained that the bak kwa nails were inspired by her love for food-themed nail art and a desire to break away from conventional festive designs.

“I love doing food-inspired nails and I wanted to do something different other than the typical horse or oriental nail sets,” she said.

She added that the design is not limited to the festive period.

“I do custom nail art, so it will be available all year round, as press-ons or as a gel manicure at my home-based salon,” explained Xun-Lin.

While the timing coincides with Chinese New Year, Xun-Lin said the set was not created purely to attract festive bookings.

“I love exploring non-conventional designs on nails and flexing my creativity,” she said.

“I know it may not be the average person’s cup of tea, so I didn’t do them with the explicit intention of getting many orders or bookings.”

Trial and error behind realistic textures

According to Xun-Lin, achieving the realistic look took experimentation and close observation.

“It takes a lot of trial and error, and understanding the different colours and textures that food has,” she explained.

For the bak kwa nails, Xun-Lin explained that capturing the char and the reddish-brown shade was absolutely key.

“Once you can get that colour match, half the battle is already won,” she said.

So far, reactions to the edible-looking nails have been positive.

“[Reactions] has been more of amusement and amazement,” said Xun-Lin, who is no stranger to designing edible-looking art.

She has previously created other food-themed nail sets, including wagyu beef, childhood snacks for National Day, and sushi.

Nail artist flexes creativity after leaving full-time job

Xun-Lin runs her home-based nail studio Neko Nail Co. while doing freelance writing and producing.

She tells MS News that she had left her full-time job in Nov 2024, and for now, her studio operates by appointment only.

Those interested in classic gel manicures, basic and deluxe nail art, gel extensions, or fully customised nail sets, can contact the studio via Instagram.

As for her bak kwa nails, they have proven that, with a little bit of creativity, even festive snacks can turn into wearable art.

Also read: Finnish software developer deleting game from Steam after date calls out his use of AI

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Neko Nail Co. on Instagram.