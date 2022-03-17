Elderly Uncle Continues Selling Ice Cream At Sim Lim Tower Despite Pandemic Challenges

Despite the abundance of premium options, there will always be something charming about frequenting ice-cream uncles who ply their wares on a motorbike.

One ice-cream street seller who’s particularly well known in Singapore is 89-year old Uncle Ng — he can often be found outside Sim Lim Tower.

Sadly, business has reportedly been slow for Uncle Ng during the pandemic. Hoping to improve his situation, a community Facebook page has since urged Singaporeans to support the 89-year-old.

Sim Lim uncle experiencing slow business during pandemic

On Sunday (13 Mar), Facebook page Singapore Peasant shared a picture of Uncle Ng seemingly bending down to scoop ice cream from his cart.

The admin of the page described Uncle Ng as “old and malnourished” and urged residents to support him.

The post was subsequently shared on the Happy People Helping People Community (HPHPC) Facebook page.

HPHPC said that despite being well in his 80s, Uncle Ng is “very persistent on selling ice cream”.

Every day, he would apparently cycle his heavy ice cream cart from Beach Road to his favourite spot at Sim Lim Tower.

Sadly, business has been slow for the 89-year-old throughout the pandemic.

As such, HPHPC urged members of the public to support Uncle Ng if they’re around the vicinity between lunchtime and late afternoon.

Sim Lim uncle unable to sell ice cream during ‘Circuit Breaker’

In the post, HPHPC also clarified that Uncle Ng is one of the beneficiaries.

During ‘Circuit Breaker’ in 2020, HPHPC gifted a television to the elderly man to help him pass time quicker.

Due to Covid-19 measures back then, Uncle Ng was unable to go about his usual routine of selling ice cream.

As the measures were gradually eased, Uncle Ng was once again spotted at his usual spot about 2 weeks later.

Hope public will support Uncle Ng

Even though atas ice cream parlours may offer us a wide range of flavours, the nostalgic feeling that old school ice cream like the ones Uncle Lim sells cannot be replicated anywhere else.

We hope members of the public will support Uncle Ng through these trying times so he can continue going about doing the things he loves.

