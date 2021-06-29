Hougang Residents Look Forward To Hearing Ice Cream Uncle & His Bell

Many of us seek comfort in cold desserts like ice cream when trying to stave off the heat in the warm weather.

And in Singapore, there are a few treats that hit the sweet spot, and one of them is definitely ice cream from our favourite ice cream uncles.

On Monday (28 Jun), MP Dennis Tan shared about one uncle who has been a familiar face to Hougang residents for decades now.

He is equally well-loved for his homemade ice cream and his friendly demeanour.

Queue quickly forms at ice cream uncle’s stall

On Monday (28 Jun), Mr Tan shared that he was on his estate walk when he heard a bell.

As the familiar sound echoed throughout an HDB estate in Hougang, a queue quickly formed at the ice cream uncle’s cart.

Affectionately known as Uncle Tan by some residents, the ice cream uncle has been plying his wares in Hougang for decades.

Many residents look forward to hearing his bell to enjoy his ice cream.

Makes his own ice cream

According to Mr Tan, by the time he got to the front of the queue, it was already late, and his favourite bread had sold out.

He had to settle for ice cream in a cone instead.

Nonetheless, he still got to enjoy it as he shared impromptu conversations with residents in the queue.

Many remember that the uncle makes his own ice cream himself, and Mr Tan confirmed that the uncle still does so.

Hougang ice cream uncle is a neighbourhood favourite

Current and ex-Hougang residents shared their love for the ice cream uncle and the memories they have of him over the years in the comments section.

Many said that the friendly ice cream uncle has been around for a long time and is their favourite ice cream man.

One resident shared that the uncle’s ice cream was the best she’s had during her school days. Now, the uncle is also her child’s favourite ice cream man.

Another resident asked that more people come to Hougang to support the uncle.

She continues that the uncle can usually be found at Block 309 Hougang Avenue 5 every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday night between 7pm and 8pm.

Support our ice cream uncles

Ice cream uncles with their carts at HDB estates or outside schools are a significant part of Singaporeans’ lives.

These days, however, it’s rare to see ice cream uncles around.

So the next time you hear that familiar bell ringing in your estate, be sure to drop by and show your support to these beloved figures of Singapore.

