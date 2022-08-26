Ice Edge Cafe In Kovan Closing After 13 Years, No Reason Given For Shutdown

Ice Edge Cafe In Kovan Closing Down With Heavy Heart, Frequent Customers Express Sadness

As Singapore recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the F&B industry is also recovering from the crippling restrictions they had to endure over 2 years.

Despite this, several establishments are still shutting down due to various reasons.

The latest to bid farewell is Ice Edge Cafe in Kovan, which is closing after 13 years.

No reason was given for their shutdown.

Ice Edge Cafe announces closing with heavy heart

The sad news was announced by Ice Edge Cafe in a Facebook post on Friday (26 Aug).

They did so with a heavy heart, they said.

After all, in 13 years of operations, the café would’ve become a fixture in the neighbourhood.

However, “all good things must come to an end”, they added.

They didn’t give a reason for their impending closure.

Café started out as a humble gelato store

According to the café, they started out as “a humble gelato store” — which probably accounts for their “frosty” moniker.

They still serve gelato in a range of delicious-looking flavours, of course.

The café also offers other dessert items like waffles, cakes, tiramisu and brownies, going by their menu.

They expanded into hearty mains

Ice Edge Cafe later expanded their menu, introducing hearty Western mains like pastas and pizzas.

They also added weightier meat dishes like fish & chips, pork ribs and oven roasted chicken leg.

For those looking for affordable meals, the outlet also has a one-for-one promotion for weekday lunches, applicable for dine-in, takeaway and self-pick up.

The comfort food was complemented by the pleasant and roomy interior suitable for hanging out with friends and family.

Fans respond with dismay

The closure announcement caused dismay to frequent customers.

One netizen professing to have been a patron since they first opened said she had created many happy memories there with loved ones.

Another was a fan of their food, and described the café as her “favourite neighbourhood hangout”.

Considering they started out as a gelato store, it’s no wonder that a despairing customer singled out their ice cream and waffles as one of her beloved indulgences.

Closing of Ice Edge Cafe hits hard

While all good things will come to an end, it hits particularly hard when it’s a favourite neighbourhood hangout that has been around for a generation.

Ice Edge Cafe will now join the ranks of dearly departed long-standing establishments that have served Singaporeans with distinction over the years.

While they’re still open, you may want to drop by for a last visit before their last day on 6 Sep (Tues).

Here are some details, including their opening hours, to note:

Ice Edge Cafe

Address: 2 Kovan Rd, #01-10 Simon Plaza, Singapore 548008

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 10.30pm (Daily)

Tel: 6858 5729

Nearest MRT: Kovan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Ice Edge Cafe on Facebook.