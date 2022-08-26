Fosters Steakhouse At Holland Village To Close After 62 Years, Last Day On 25 Oct

Fosters Steakhouse In Holland Village To Close Permanently On 26 Oct

Restaurant closures have become increasingly common over the past months as the Covid-19 pandemic shakes up the F&B industry.

The latest casualty of the shake-up appears to be Fosters Steakhouse located in Holland Village, which will be closing after more than six decades.

In light of their imminent closure, the restaurant will be having a farewell party on 25 Oct before closing for good the next day.

Fosters Steakhouse to close after operating for 62 years

On 23 Aug, Fosters took to Facebook to announce their last day of operations, much to the dismay of their loyal customers.

In their statement, they shared that the restaurant will close permanently on 26 Oct after operating for 62 years.

To commemorate their bittersweet end, the restaurant will be holding a farewell party on 25 Oct from 5pm to 10pm.

Interested customers can visit at any time or book a reservation through e-mail for their last meals at the steakhouse.

There is currently no indication if the steakhouse will move to a new location.

Fosters Steakhouse has seen many memorable occasions

News of Foster’s impending closure has saddened many of its customers.

Over the years, the restaurant has been the backdrop of many firsts, like this netizen’s first date.

It has also witnessed a happy couple’s marriage proposal during their 62 years in business.

The restaurant’s scones appear to be especially popular with their customers, and for some, was their first taste of the baked good.

With so many telling testimonies from supporters, Holland Village will likely feel different with Fosters’ departure.

Book a steakhouse date soon

Having operated for more than 60 years, it must’ve been difficult for Fosters to bid customers goodbye.

While it’s unclear if it’ll be making a return, we can only reminisce on the good memories they’ve played a part in over the years.

If you’d like to dine at Fosters’ one last time before their closure, be sure to make a reservation soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tripadvisor & Facebook.