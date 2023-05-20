S’pore Man Shares Hack To Get More IKEA Ice Cream, Netizens Criticise Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

IKEA Ice Cream Hack Involves Lifting Cone While Machine Dispenses, Netizens Say It’s Stealing

IKEA is known in Singapore for its stylish and affordable furniture, but their food is arguably the main reason why many go there.

While each Singaporean will have their favourite item, their soya ice cream cone is one of the standouts partly because it costs just S$0.50.

However, it seems even that good a deal isn’t enough for some, as a man has shared a life hack for getting more ice cream.

Netizens have reacted to this with disdain, with many criticising him for it.

IKEA ice cream hack gets you ‘more ice cream at same price’

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (17 May), the man posted an IKEA hack that promised “double the yumzzz” in his caption.

It involved getting “more ice cream at the same price”.

Lest we forget, this price is just S$0.50.

IKEA ice cream hack involves lifting cone at machine

As demonstrated by a girl in the video, upon putting your money into the ice cream machine and pressing a button, it lifts the cone to dispense the milky product.

All one has to do is lift the cone up till its rim is touching the dispenser and hold it there while the ice cream is coming out.

As the machine has to detect the weight of the cone in order to dispense the correct amount of ice cream, this means it can’t accurately gauge how much to release.

Soon, it ends up dispensing too much ice cream that threatens to overflow from the cone.

The girl in the video ended up with a larger amount of ice cream than usual, with the lopsided dollop almost as tall as the cone’s length and almost spilling out.

In comparison, a normal-size portion should be more slender, with the ice cream sitting nicely atop the cone.

Netizens criticise OP, call him cheapskate

Netizens who commented on the video didn’t take kindly to the hack, though, despite it getting more than 2,000 likes.

A few said that rather than a hack, it was “stealing”. The move was also called out for making a mess of the machine for the next person who’s using it.

In fact, one commenter pointed out that this behaviour would see you apprehended in IKEA Indonesia, as the machine will keep beeping to alert staff.

Some netizens also accused the OP of being cheapskate, considering the cone is only S$0.50.

One user was afraid that if more people started doing this, IKEA won’t let the public dispense the ice cream themselves any more.

This is why we can’t have nice things

While it’s always tempting to get more for less, perhaps we should consider the circumstances in the first place.

After all, does one really need to have more of something that’s already quite a good deal?

Hacks are only real hacks if nobody has to lose out for your benefit.

