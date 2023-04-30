IKEA Glass Cabinet Allegedly Shatters After 1 Year Of Use, Company Offers Vouchers As Compensation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Glass Cabinet From IKEA Shatters After 1 Year Of Use

People buy furniture and home appliances from big brands generally for their perceived quality. One would expect that products of a reputed brand come with the assurance that they are safe and well-made.

However, one Facebook user discovered this might not necessarily be true.

A glass cabinet they had purchased from IKEA had allegedly “exploded”, scattering glass shards all over the house.

The user took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share their experience on Friday (28 Apr).

This prompted other netizens to share similar stories and give their own theories on what might have happened.

Cut sustained from IKEA DETOLF glass cabinet shattering, IKEA offered vouchers

The photographs OP posted showed a glass cabinet that had shattered.

In one photo, the person taking the pictures also seems to have sustained a cut as a result.

They alleged that the broken cabinet was the DETOLF glass-door cabinet from IKEA.

In the comments, the OP wrote that they have had the cabinet for about a year before it shattered. They also claimed that IKEA had already compensated the OP with vouchers.

Other users share similar experiences, saying explosion might be due to heat

However, they still urged others not to buy the glass cabinets of that series just in case.

Other users also shared similar experiences in the post. One commented that a similar product they owned shattered when there was, fortunately, nobody at home.

The OP also pointed out that those with children should be careful when buying this glass cabinet.

The same thing allegedly happened to a different commenter. They shared that fluctuations in the surrounding temperature could cause the glass to expand and explode.

Another user then highlighted that glass products are especially susceptible if they are facing the hot afternoon sun. Apparently, a relative of theirs had the same problem with the same cabinet.

Some think the “explosion” could have occurred due to installation issues. One of them pointed out that screws for such products cannot be too tight.

In response, the OP wrote that the installation of their glass cabinet was done by IKEA staff.

MS News has reached out to IKEA Singapore for comment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.