S’pore Woman Uses SIA Student Discount & Saves S$200, Shares Life Hack On TikTok

SIA Student Discount For KrisFlyer Members With Verified Status

Travel is picking up once again, and along with this comes higher prices of flight tickets. Hence, most of us are looking for a way to go on vacation without stressing our wallets.

Fortunately, there may be a way out for students in particular. A TikTok user recently shared her experience of using a student discount while booking a trip with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In addition to a cheaper fare, SIA also allows younger passengers to have an extra baggage allowance.

SIA student discount available through KrisFlyer

On Friday (3 Jun), TikTok user Lingz (@lingdingd0ng) highlighted the discount in a video, sharing the steps on becoming verified as a student with SIA.

Firstly, students would have to sign up with SIA for a KrisFlyer membership here, free of charge. Then, you’ll have to verify your student status with the airlines.

For those who already have a registered account, log in and select this option to verify your status. Do note that this has to be done once a year.

The site will prompt you to select your educational institution. Once you have done so, it will redirect you to your school’s login page.

Upon successful login, you will be able to view the student fares page.

SIA student discount lets users save S$200

In a subsequent video, Lingz shared her excitement about her successful verification as a student, allowing her to have a cheaper flight with more baggage allowance.

Upon further prompting by other students on the offer’s details, she explained that her fare was lowered from S$1,172.80 to S$966.80. In addition, she managed to secure an extra 23kg of baggage.

A quick look at the SIA website tells us that students enjoy a significant number of perks with SIA.

In addition to a 10% discount on Economy and Premium Economy tickets, students also enjoy other perks with SIA. This includes 40kg of baggage on flights between the USA and Canada, and a complimentary booking change.

Have a great time on your next trip

With these lower fares for flights, students can now afford overseas trips with ease.

Hopefully, as travel increases, more discounts will arrive for SIA passengers – this time, for those who have already graduated as well.

It’s a slim chance, but one can hope.

