Sofa From IKEA S’pore Allegedly Infested With Bugs, Company Investigating Matter

Customer Claims IKEA Sofa Is Infested With Bugs, Company Conducts Internal Investigation

As one of Singapore’s most popular destinations to shop for furniture, buyers typically expect the best out of their purchases from IKEA.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for a customer who allegedly found bugs in her sofa, purchased from an outlet in Singapore.

IKEA Singapore has resolved the issue with her and is now internally investigating the matter.

Customer finds bugs in IKEA sofa

On 6 Feb, a TikTok user posted a video detailing her discovery.

She explained that she had purchased a grey sofa from an IKEA outlet back in Oct 2022.

An unspecified amount of time after, she began to find bugs on the floor of her house.

With a disinfectant in hand, the OP flipped the sofa and found black insects all over the ground.

The insects allegedly began to spread to other wooden furniture around her house. Despite escalating the matter to IKEA, apparently for the third time, the OP claimed that they could only take back the sofa “two whole weeks later”.

She even took a closeup of the bug on her thumb, perhaps to prove it’s real.

Matter resolved with customer

In response to queries from MS News, an IKEA spokesperson said that all natural products are treated before packaging and distribution.

“However, bug issues such as this, can come from any source and it can be extremely difficult to track,” they said. “It can be from supplier’s or manufacturer’s premise, shipping containers, ports, external warehousing, or other touchpoints across the value chain.”

Stores also conduct monthly checks and audits with pest control processes that cover all retail floors, warehouses, restaurants and bistros.

None of the outlets reported any incidents of insect infestation.

IKEA conducting internal investigation

Nevertheless, IKEA has launched an internal investigation. This will include looking into the packaging of the sofa range and contacting IKEA global for support and answers.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the customer had contacted them on 30 Jan. IKEA subsequently reached out to her on Tuesday (7 Feb) and resolved the matter.

Customers facing similar bug issues on the PÄRUP sofa range can bring it back to the store for a full refund or contact IKEA’s Customer Contact Centre at +65 6786 6868.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.