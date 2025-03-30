9 foreigners nabbed for illegal touting at Changi Airport to be deported & barred from returning

Foreigners found illegal touting at Changi Airport face revocation of immigration or employment status

Nine foreigners were nabbed the week before for illegal touting activities at Changi Airport, the authorities have said.

They will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore, said a joint news release on Sunday (30 March) from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Changi Airport Group (CAG).

9 foreigners investigated after joint operation

A multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted at Changi Airport on 22 March, the statement said.

Officers from the four agencies were acting on information received which resulted in the investigation of nine foreign nationals aged between 30 and 48.

All of them held either Work Permits, S Passes or Social Visit Passes.

9 foreigners tried to solicit travellers to carry items back home

According to the investigations, the nine had approached travellers of the same nationality at the airport.

The aim was to solicit them to carry gold and mobile phones back to their home countries.

After returning back home, the travellers were meant to hand over the items to their counterparts in exchange for cash.

8 have work passes revoked, 1 has visit pass cancelled

Among the nine, eight of them had their work passes revoked by MOM after the investigations concluded.

The ninth one had his Short-Term Visit Pass cancelled by ICA.

All of them will be deported and thereafter barred from returning to Singapore, the statement said.

Foreigners on work passes may not engage in other employment

The agencies noted that foreigners on work passes are not allowed to work in any other occupation, or for any other employer, as what is stated in their work pass.

They are also not allowed to operate or participate in any other business.

Foreigners on Short-Term Visit Passes cannot engage in any paid or unpaid employment, business, profession, or occupation during their stay in Singapore.

Prohibition Order to be issued for illegal touting in Changi Airport

Those found touting in the airport will be issued a Prohibition Order, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act.

They may also be arrested for criminal trespass if the Order is flouted.

Foreigners who conduct such unlawful activities may have their immigration or employment status revoked and be barred from re-entering Singapore

The Government “takes a serious view of illegal activities” and “will not hesitate to take firm action” against those who flout the law, the statement said.

It also reminded travellers to avoid carrying goods on behalf of strangers. Doing so may expose them to security risks or arrest and prosecution.

