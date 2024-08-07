‘They have every right to do so’: IMM Mall bakery called out for refusing 5-cent coins, Internet backs them up

Netizen calls out IMM Mall bakery for refusing 5-cent coins

On Sunday (4 Aug), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share their confusion about a sign displayed at a bakery in Jurong’s IMM Mall.

“Can shop totally don’t accept 5-cent coin? Not even 1 or 2 coins,” the caption read.

One of the accompanying pictures had a red circle highlighting a sign next to the bakery’s cash register.

The other picture showed a closer view of the sign, which stated: “Sorry we don’t accept 5-cent coins”.

Internet backs bakery

After viewing the post, many netizens backed the bakery, noting that the business had “every right to do so”.

Others sided with the OP, voicing their frustrations about the 5-cent coin rule.

Overall, many urged the OP not to patronise the business if they were unhappy with certain rules, highlighting the vendors’ rights.

Vendors can inform customers about accepting certain coin denominations via written notice

Under the Currency Act, a vendor can provide a written notice to inform potential customers if they do not wish to accept any or certain denominations of coins or notes as payment.

“If the vendor displays a written notice stating their payment requirements (for example, stating that cash or 5-cent coins are not accepted), they have acted in accordance with the Currency Act and can reject any form of payment stated in the written notice,” the statement read.

MS News has reached out to IMM Mall for comment.

Also read: ‘Don’t eat la’: Internet slams woman who complained Bugis stall refused to remove egg from char kway teow

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and The Coin Dictionary on YouTube.