‘They have every right to do so’: IMM Mall bakery called out for refusing 5-cent coins, Internet backs them up

Netizens advised the OP not to patronise the shop if they were unhappy with their rules.

By - 7 Aug 2024, 4:36 pm

Netizen calls out IMM Mall bakery for refusing 5-cent coins

On Sunday (4 Aug), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share their confusion about a sign displayed at a bakery in Jurong’s IMM Mall.

“Can shop totally don’t accept 5-cent coin? Not even 1 or 2 coins,” the caption read.

One of the accompanying pictures had a red circle highlighting a sign next to the bakery’s cash register.

Source: Facebook

The other picture showed a closer view of the sign, which stated: “Sorry we don’t accept 5-cent coins”.

Source: Facebook

Internet backs bakery

After viewing the post, many netizens backed the bakery, noting that the business had “every right to do so”.

Source: Facebook

Others sided with the OP, voicing their frustrations about the 5-cent coin rule.

Source: Facebook

Overall, many urged the OP not to patronise the business if they were unhappy with certain rules, highlighting the vendors’ rights.

Source: Facebook

Vendors can inform customers about accepting certain coin denominations via written notice

Under the Currency Act, a vendor can provide a written notice to inform potential customers if they do not wish to accept any or certain denominations of coins or notes as payment.

“If the vendor displays a written notice stating their payment requirements (for example, stating that cash or 5-cent coins are not accepted), they have acted in accordance with the Currency Act and can reject any form of payment stated in the written notice,” the statement read.

MS News has reached out to IMM Mall for comment.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and The Coin Dictionary on YouTube

