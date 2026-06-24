Mysterious man dressed as Imperial Japanese soldier wanders around M’sia neighbourhood at night

Man dressed as Imperial Japanese soldier roams neighbourhood at night

Meeting a lone soldier holding a rifle on the streets at night is undoubtedly a terrifying experience.

However, it’s even more chilling to encounter an Imperial Japanese soldier in a place once occupied by the Japanese. One might be fearful if it is a vengeful ghost.

Residents of Taman Bukit Desa in Kepong, Selangor, Malaysia, face this problem. They have seen a man in such a military uniform roaming their streets.

Mysterious man disappears within a minute

A clip of a man dressed in an Imperial Japanese Army uniform walking down a street while holding a rifle has recently been circulating on social media.

With his back to the camera, he appears to glance to his side as if noticing someone was filming him, but continues to walk down the road.

According to a post on Threads on Monday (22 June), the video was shared in the residents’ group chat at 10.37pm.

However, the man seemingly disappeared within a minute, as security personnel allegedly could not find him when they went looking for him at 10.38pm.

Police investigating incident

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, Kosmo reported.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Husin said they received a report regarding the issue at about 4.31pm on Monday after the clip of the man went viral on WhatsApp.

They are investigating the case under Section 140 of the Penal Code for wearing attire resembling a military, naval or air force uniform.

If convicted, the man may face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

The authorities are also assessing the case under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for allegedly possessing and importing imitation weapons.

The police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact them to assist in the investigation.

Also read: ‘Ghost’ that frightened locals for several days in M’sia turns out to be man in white cloth

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Featured image adapted from @raranurhaliza_ on Threads.