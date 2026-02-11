‘Ghost’ that frightened locals for several days in M’sia turns out to be man in white cloth

Locals in Malaysia spooked by sightings of ‘ghost’

A pocong, also known as a shrouded ghost in regional folklore, that had reportedly been scaring villagers in an area near Penang, Malaysia, was discovered to be a man in white cloth playing a prank.

According to the New Straits Times, the prankster was caught by an influencer who was investigating the recent paranormal activity.

Man was trying to scare his friends

In the footage, the influencer can be seen running towards the pocong after spotting the figure at the corner of a road.

When approached, the figure quickly began hopping away. However, it stopped when the influencer continued to give chase.

When questioned, the pocong revealed itself to be simply a man in his 20s covered by a sheet of white cloth.

He apologised for causing distress, saying that he had only wanted to scare his friends.

“Sorry, bro, I wanted to prank my friends, not prank you,” he said.

No police report filed

The “haunting” had reportedly spooked residents in the Parit Buntar and Nibong Tebal areas. Meanwhile, it is believed that the man who scared them had been dropped off at the location by another friend.

Since the discovery, the man has been referred to the village residents’ committee.

Police confirm that an official report has not been filed for the incident.

Stories of a pocong haunting the area had circulated around two weeks ago, which scared locals from wandering about at night.

Furthermore, the influencer who caught the “ghost” warned that such behaviors are risky and might invite danger.

