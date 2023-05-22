Man Sends Inappropriate Messages To 7-Year-Old M’sian Girl, Was Actually Speaking With Her Mum

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Sent Inappropriate Messages To 7-Year-Old Girl, Including Wanting To ‘Make A Baby’

In this digital age, it’s impossible to stop young people from spending all their free time online.

While they mostly chat with friends, every parent’s nightmare would be when they speak to strangers with bad intentions.

That’s what happened when a seven-year-old Malaysian girl received inappropriate messages from a man over Facebook.

Thankfully, he didn’t know he was actually speaking with her mother, who ended up blocking him.

Woman shares inappropriate messages sent to her girl

In a Facebook post on 6 May, the Sarawak mother, who was using her daughter’s account, shared screenshots of the conversation between the man and her daughter.

Emphasising that her daughter was just seven years old, she summed up the shocking contents of their exchanges.

Among other things, the man had asked for her phone number and tried to ask her out, saying he “loved” her despite never having met her.

He also urged her not to tell her mother about him.

Most disgustingly, he also repeatedly expressed a wish to “make babies” with her.

Luckily, the woman was the one reading the messages, she said, decrying the horrifying state of society nowadays.

Man says girl is ‘cute’ & ‘like a princess’

In one of the first messages that were sent, the man asks the girl whether she wants an “older brother” or not, and he can be one to her.

He then describes her as “cute” and “like a princess”.

Almost immediately after, he asks for her phone number.

In another message, amid other mushy proclamations, he says he wants to be “a good man” for her.

He also asks her to send voice notes to him.

Man says he wants to ‘make many babies’ with her

Repulsively, in a few of the messages, the man says he wants to “make many babies” with her in the future and wants to “quickly do it” with her.

This is despite her telling him that she’s just seven years old.

As for the location, he suggested doing it at “a place where nobody is around”.

After the “girl” says her mother told her not to go to strange places, he then replies that she can lie that she’s going to a friend’s house to do homework.

He then asks her again whether she wants to “make a baby”, warning her that it would be “painful”.

Remarkably, the mother has the nerve to continue the lurid conversation, asking him whether babies can be made even when they’re not married.

To that, he responds in the affirmative, asking her to “try it out” and changes his tune, saying it “won’t hurt”.

Soon, he tells her to meet him at a bus stop in the morning, adding that he will wait for her there.

Girl hasn’t seen any of the inappropriate messages

Speaking to World Of Buzz, the mother, Helen, said she blocked the man after he tried to message her the next day.

She was actually the one who set up her daughter’s Facebook account, and has always been running it.

Thus, she’s the one who ended up reading all the inappropriate messages, and her daughter thankfully hasn’t seen any of them.

The woman raised the incident to create awareness among parents who have young children.

However, she lamented that it’s also not possible to refrain from giving her child a phone in today’s society.

Hopefully, through this more parents will keep themselves in touch with what their children are doing online.

