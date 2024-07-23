Boy in India choked to death while allegedly attempting stunt for viral reel

Boy in India dies while pretending to hang himself for social media reel

After returning from school on 21 June, 11-year-old Karan Parmar played with his friends on a vacant plot near his house in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The group of children then started performing a risky stunt in hopes of recording a viral reel, reported Deccan Herald.

As part of the stunt, the boy pretended to hang himself with a rope from a tree. They were allegedly imitating a stunt they came across online.

However, the noose accidentally tightened around Karan’s throat, causing him to suffocate.

Despite seeing Karen suffering and struggling to breathe, his friends mistook it as part of the act and continued filming.

They only realised the severity of the situation when Karen stopped breathing and his body went limp.

Panicked, they fled the scene and even left the phone behind.

Pronounced dead at scene

Some of the friends subsequently reported the incident to Karan’s family members, who quickly brought the 11-year-old to a hospital.

Unfortunately, Karan was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Ambah police have seized the phone left at the scene and are investigating the incident.

