Indian family in S’pore celebrates CNY, netizens say they captured festive spirit well

S’pore Indian family with more than 30 members celebrates CNY

An Indian family in Singapore with more than 30 members recently celebrated the Chinese New Year (CNY), much to the delight of other Singaporean netizens.

Local content creator Abraham De Laure shared a video of his family’s CNY festivities on TikTok on Wednesday (29 Jan), and it has gained more than 550,000 views as of the time of writing.

Indian family celebrates CNY by giving out oranges & tossing yu sheng

In the clip, the family is seen giving out oranges to one another, tossing yu sheng while saying auspicious Chinese phrases and sharing a meal of steamboat.

Speaking to MS News, Mr De Laure said his dad and his cousin came up with the idea to celebrate CNY, quipping that they’ll use any excuse to throw a family gathering.

He added that they have only one family member who is part-Chinese, but she lives abroad.

CNY celebration part of a series of family gatherings posted on social media

Mr De Laure said he recorded their Chinese New Year celebration as part of a series he calls “My Big Fat Indian Family”, which he posts on TikTok and Instagram.

“Basically, I take my loud, food-obsessed, overly dramatic family members and drop them into different scenarios, like BBQs, movie nights, and holiday celebrations. Naturally, Chinese New Year was next on the list,” he added.

The series is his way of “documenting the beautiful chaos that is my family, one ridiculous gathering at a time”.

“But really, it’s just an excuse to link up, eat good, and remind each other that family time is everything… even if it means fighting over the last dumpling,” he said.

The content creator’s family has been “embracing the culture, the food, and the absolute chaos that comes with any family gathering” for five years, and is used to him filming them, he shared, adding:

At this point, they just embrace the chaos and wait to see which of their embarrassing moments makes the final cut.

Netizens touched by ‘cross-culture appreciation’

Many netizens were delighted by the family celebrating Chinese New Year, with one dubbing it “cross-culture appreciation”.

Several said they captured the spirit of the celebration, as well as the essence of being Singaporean by appreciating another culture’s traditions.

Some also said they were looking forward to seeing the family celebrate other holidays, including the upcoming Hari Raya.

Also read: Auntie Gives Malay Chef Tangyuan For Winter Solstice, Neighbourly Ties Continue To Inspire S’poreans

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Abraham De Laure & adapted from @abrahamdelaure on TikTok.