Indonesian Toddler Cuts Up Banknotes Into Strips, Mother Pastes Them Together Like A Puzzle

Indonesian Toddler Cuts Up Banknotes That Were Meant For Shopping, Mother Patiently Tells Her Not To

Every parent will know that once you have children, your money starts to disappear very fast.

However, a mother in Indonesia found that her money had been literally laid to waste by her offspring.

That’s because her toddler had cut up her banknotes into strips.

The mother had to resort to painstakingly pasting the pieces back together, a process she described as like doing a “puzzle”.

Indonesian toddler cuts up banknotes worth up to S$8.60 each

In a TikTok videos posted last Thursday (7 Dec), user @mahisaka_ shared the aftermath of her daughter’s playtime with a pair of scissors.

Banknotes of various denominations lay shredded on the floor, with the largest worth 100,000 rupiah (S$8.60).

The woman, who’s located in Solo city of Indonesia, captioned one of the videos, “Don’t teach me patience”.

In the other video, she wrote that this month’s shopping money was now all gone.

Mother counsels child in remarkably patient manner

While many parents would blow their top if their child did something like this, the OP appeared to be remarkably patient.

A subsequent video showed her talking calmly to the girl, asking her why she cut up the money.

The toddler replied that she just wanted to cut something.

In an even-tempered tone, her mother explained that she shouldn’t cut money as it would be damaged and wouldn’t be fit for use.

The child apologised and the OP told her not to do it again. She then gave her mother a sweet peck on her hand.

Mother pastes banknotes back together by hand

However, the mother’s job wasn’t done yet.

She posted another video showing her pasting the banknotes back together piece by piece with scotchtape.

In her caption, she compared the task to playing a puzzle.

This proved to be true as she had to match the pieces that belonged together and stick them gingerly back to one another.

The undertaking took her till dawn, she said, as she showed a clock indicating that she started at 12.15am.

Eventually, she only turned off the lights to go to sleep at 4am.

Mother has patience of a saint

Considering what her child did, it’s not surprising the OP felt the need to vent by sharing it with the Internet.

However, she deserves plaudits for having the patience of a saint, serenely rectifying the situation by counselling her daughter calmly and pasting the banknotes back together.

Then again, to be a parent, the patience of a saint is probably a basic requirement.

Hopefully, she managed to exchange the damaged banknotes successfully.

