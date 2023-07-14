Indranee Rajah Will Address Tan Chuan-Jin’s Unparliamentary Language In Next Parliamentary Sitting

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Leader Of The House Indranee Rajah To Address Tan Chuan-Jin’s ‘Unparliamentary Language’ In Parliament

Last Tuesday (11 July), Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin apologised on Facebook for a remark he made in an April parliamentary sitting.

In a recording of the session, Mr Tan could be heard saying “f***ing populist” following Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim’s speech.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has recently confirmed that she will be addressing this matter in the next parliamentary sitting.

Indranee Rajah to address Tan Chuan-Jin’s hot mic incident

Responding to queries from The Straits Times (ST) and TODAY on Thursday (13 July), Ms Indranee said that she will be addressing Mr Tan’s use of “unparliamentary language” in the next House sitting.

This is because “this matter concerns parliamentary conduct”.

While the date of the next parliamentary sitting has yet to be confirmed, TODAY noted that it is expected to take place early next month.

The Standing Orders of the Parliament of Singapore state, “It shall be out of order to use offensive and insulting language about Members of Parliament.”

All Members should also “enter or leave Parliament with decorum”.

Tan Chuan-Jin utters ‘f***ing populist’ following Jamus Lim’s speech

Earlier this week, a Reddit user shared a video of the 17 Apr parliament sitting on the platform.

At around the 1:25:28 mark, someone, presumably Mr Tan, can be heard uttering the words “f***ing populist” under his breath.

This was right after Mr Lim had given a speech suggesting that Singapore establish an official poverty line.

Mr Tan later admitted that these were his “private thoughts”. However, he acknowledged that he should not have expressed them out loud and apologised for doing so.

He added that he had given Mr Lim a call to say sorry as well. The latter confirmed this in a comment and noted that he has “accepted his apology”.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Indranee Rajah on Facebook and Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook.

