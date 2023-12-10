Influencer From China Claims Bangkok Street Is Unsafe, Thai Police Call Her In For Questioning

Influencer Allegedly Investigated For Spreading Misinformation About Bangkok In Video

After an influencer from China made a video warning viewers of a supposedly unsafe street in Bangkok, Thailand, Thai police contacted her and warned that such content could create a negative impact.

Thai netizens were even less welcoming, with many flooding her social media comments and calling for her to be blacklisted from the country.

Thai authorities are now investigating the case and have called the woman up for questioning.

Influencer claims Nana Plaza in Bangkok is unsafe

On 7 Dec, a woman who runs the “Thai 77 Seven” account on several social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok and Douyin posted a controversial video.

The video is currently unavailable on all platforms except Facebook. However, TikTok users have posted copies of the clip on the platform.

In the video, the woman surnamed Wang hangs around Nana Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand. Nana Plaza is touted by some as a red-light district.

She appears well-dressed, even among other people in the area. As Wang walks down the street, the person behind the camera captures several tourists seemingly glancing at her.

At one point, she shows what it’s like to stand at the side of the street as she uses her phone. Not long later, a man comes up and greets her.

She immediately excuses herself when that happens.

Wang then warns others that women shouldn’t be alone in the area as “you never know what kind of people you’ll come across” there.

She also describes most of the people in the area as “unsavoury”.

In response to the video, many Thai netizens left comments calling for her to be blacklisted as they felt that she was spreading negative information about the country.

Police summon influencer for questioning over video

Khaosod English reported that a day after Wang posted the video, Bangkok police invited her to the police station to take her statement.

Apparently, Wang had entered Thailand on a Thai privilege card.

While she admitted to making the video, she refuted the claim that she was seeking to harm Thailand.

Instead, she explained that she simply wanted to raise awareness for women who may visit the country.

Meanwhile, Khaosod English reported on X that the police visited Soi Nana or Nana Plaza to refute Wang’s claims for themselves.

Thereafter, they concluded that Nana Plaza is “neither terrifying nor dangerous” and that numerous foreigners visit the area without falling to harm.

Tourists whom they interviewed also allegedly said that they felt safe and trusted that the police would keep them safe.

Police may blacklist woman

According to Thai law, foreigners are not allowed to work or livestream without a proper permit.

Police are currently gathering evidence against Wang and may potentially blacklist her from the country, stated The Pattaya News.

Among the evidence they gathered is that she has an online shop where she sells items.

The authorities also cautioned foreign content creators against “generating negative and untrue content that impacts Thailand’s image”.

They said they may pursue legal action for offences “related to misinformation and creating content to gain likes on social media”.

Featured image adapted from 泰国 77 Seven on Facebook and Khaosod English.