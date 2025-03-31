S’porean influencer continues facelift in Bangkok clinic despite earthquake, staff evacuate before him

Bangkok earthquake struck while S’porean influencer was undergoing facelift procedure

Despite people all around him evacuating due to an earthquake, a Singaporean influencer thought that his facelift procedure was more important, opting to stay put in the clinic.

34-year-old Mr Lin Minde (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he was undergoing a facelift at a medical aesthetics clinic in Bangkok when the tremblor struck last Friday (28 March).

Influencer advised to evacuate during facelift due to Bangkok earthquake

Though he had completed the surgery, Mr Lin still had to do an hour-long procedure to reduce swelling, he said.

While he was lying in the machine, the clinic suddenly became noisy, with staff running around.

He initially thought he was hallucinating due to the anaesthesia, till he was advised by staff to evacuate as an earthquake was taking place.

Influencer chooses to complete facelift despite Bangkok earthquake

However, Mr Lin chose to continue the treatment, leaving only after it was finished, saying:

I’m not even afraid of plastic surgery, why should I be afraid of an earthquake?

When he left the clinic, he found several people outside, anxiously waiting for news of the earthquake.

He decided to return to his hotel as the anaesthesia had not worn off yet.

Thailand ‘back to normal’, says influencer

Mr Lin, who arrived in Bangkok on 25 March for the 60,000 baht (S$2,300) surgery, said he is now waiting for the swelling to subside and his stitches to be removed.

He added that Thailand is generally “back to normal”, with most shops returning to business and people back at work.

Though aftershocks were felt, it’s no longer a big deal, he claimed.

However, he noted that the streets seemed more deserted and some businesses temporarily suspended operations.

Mr Lin is set to return to Singapore on Friday (4 April).

