Chinese influencer mistakes nasi lemak for bak chang, apologises after netizens point out mistake

Chinese influencer buys nasi lemak from Malaysia, describes it as ‘zong zi‘

A Chinese influencer has gone viral for mistaking nasi lemak for zong zi — glutinous rice dumplings also known as bak chang.

The boo-boo was made in a post on Douyin on Sunday (22 Dec) by the influencer known as “Niao Niao”, whose Douyin username is @迈瑞 (Marry).

Chinese influencer eats nasi lemak, surprised to find it’s spicy

In the clip, Niao Niao took an item, wrapped with banana leaves in a pyramid shape, from a green plastic bag, saying:

I bought a zongzi in Malaysia. This doesn’t look like the rice dumplings I usually see.

As she unwrapped it, she was surprised to see an egg and some chilli sauce inside.

After taking a bite, she uttered, slightly puzzled: “This is spicy”.

At the end of the clip, she concluded that it was a Malaysian version of zong zi.

Netizens point out that it’s M’sian nasi lemak

After her video went viral, many netizens mocked her for not knowing she had eaten nasi lemak.

Some corrected her in the comments.

Another netizen mocked her ignorance by posting a picture of a British Shorthair cat and saying he took a photo of a tiger in China.

Another man quipped that it was actually a Singaporean zong zi.

As she also posted the video on Facebook, one user acknowledged that they looked similar and added that eating nasi lemak for the Dragon Boat Festival may not be a bad idea.

She apologises after netizens pointed out her mistake

In response to the comments and private messages pointing out her mistake, Niao Niao later posted a new video apologising and acknowledging her mistake.

“I’m sorry for getting everyone angry over a dumpling,” she said, half-jokingly.

She added that she’s since become a big fan of nasi lemak, then started dancing around her room while saying that she loved the dish.

