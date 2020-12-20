The Sleeping Beauties Sells Influencer Pillows From $20-$200

With the rise of social media comes new opportunities to make money. This is a world where gamer girl bathwater is now a sold product.

For those who may be reeling from a breakup or could use a little love, perhaps a pre-loved pillow from your favourite influencer might do the trick.

The Sleeping Beauties is an online store which specialises in pillows. But not just any pillows — these are influencer pillows.

Just what the heck are influencer pillows, you may be asking. Well, they’re apparently “used with love”.

Pillows let fans be ‘closer’ to influencers

A good night’s sleep is probably the most underrated life hack — it’s essential for health and who doesn’t like feeling refreshed in the morning, ready to start the day?

Well, these influencers’ pillows may help with that.

Each pillow has a “special touch” from the influencer, and the shop guarantees the following from each pillow:

100% polyester (100% recycled)

100% polypropylene

100% used with love

At the time of writing, there are 24 products available for purchase, ranging from between $20 to even $200.

Most of them are within the $50-$100 range, however.

Customer testimonials

Perhaps at this point you’re just speechless. Or you’re curious as to why people would buy such commodities.

However, some of the reviews come from people who perhaps need something to tide them through lonely times.

They’re all anonymous, of course, but this should give you an idea as to why someone would want to purchase a huggable from The Sleeping Beauties.

So far, there doesn’t appear to be any pillows sold by male influencers.

A source of income for influencers

Besides alleviating the needs of fans out there, a cut of the sales would go to the influencer as well.

So this is really another source of income apart from ads, and it’s personalised to boot — the pillow would be something that fans can buy to support their favourite influencer.

As long as nothing illegal or lewd is being sold, of course.

The pillows are available for purchase here.

