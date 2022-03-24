Woman Carries Injured Pigeon Away From Busy Road

When we see animals in trouble, our first instinct would be to contact wildlife rescue hotlines immediately. However, a woman and her friends decided to act right away when they saw an injured pigeon struggling to fly on a busy road in Singapore.

On Wednesday (23 Mar), an injured pigeon ended up in an extremely dangerous position when it found itself in the middle of a busy road.

Luckily, 3 kind civilians hurriedly came to its rescue and carried it off the road.

Injured pigeon struggles to fly

On Wednesday (23 Mar), TikTok user @vermnova shared a video of an injured pigeon lying on the middle of a busy road.

Source

The pigeon appeared to be stuck, as it desperately flapped its wings in an apparent attempt to fly away.

Unfortunately, many vehicles whizzed past the poor animal, likely making it harder for the pigeon to fly.

Source

From the video, it seemed like the bird couldn’t move the lower part of its body at all.

Source

At one point, the pigeon suddenly remained still.

Source

However, it may have merely paused together energy so it could try to fly again afterward.

Source

Woman carries pigeon to safety, accompanied by 2 others

Thankfully, help came shortly after in the form of a brave woman carrying a white tote bag, who held her hand up as if to stop to traffic.

She quickly approached the poor pigeon and bent down to pick it up, despite having one hand full of other items.

Source

2 other people promptly came up to her to offer assistance, though she seemed to have it under control.

Source

They then flanked the woman as she quickly carried the injured pigeon to safety away from the road.

Source

Netizens praise the group for their selfless act

Facebook user Mr Tan reshared the video on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, where netizens praised the passers-by for their benevolent act.

Many commended the lady who bravely walked out to the road to save the injured pigeon.

Source

Some expressed their hopes that the lady’s thoughtful act can serve as a good example for others to follow when they encounter animals in need of help.

Source

One Facebook user in particular guessed that a broken wing may have been the cause for the pigeon’s pitiful predicament.

Source

Whatever the reason may be, we’re glad it received help in the nick of time, considering the dangerous situation it was in.

Kudos to the pedestrians for saving the pigeon

Witnessing the kind-hearted humans’ selfless act to rescue the pigeon was no doubt heartwarming, especially considering the risk they were taking by walking out to the middle of a busy road.

Though we are unsure what happened to the injured bird afterward, we hope it gets the necessary care it needs.

Kudos to the woman who carried the pigeon to safety, and the 2 others who quickly reacted to assist her.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @vermnova on TikTok.