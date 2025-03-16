53 inmates break out of overcrowded prison in Indonesia, some escape by running across rooftop

Prisoners escape overcrowded prison in Indonesia, some run from captors on rooftop

Bystanders were left terrified as dozens of inmates made a daring escape from Kutacane Penitentiary in Aceh, Indonesia, with some scrambling across rooftops in a desperate bid for freedom.

According to BBC News, at least 53 prisoners bolted through the front gate during the dramatic breakout on 10 March.

Chaotic scene as inmates pour out of prison

The escape unfolded during breakfast, sending panic through onlookers who watched in horror as prisoners sprinted out of the facility’s main doors.

Videos shared by the BBC showed frantic bystanders trying to restrain the fleeing convicts, while others shouted in fear.

In one clip, half-naked inmates — some clad only in briefs — were seen dashing through the streets.

Another video captured several prisoners clambering onto the prison rooftop, evading recapture by scaling the facility.

Some inmates still at large

According to Tempo, 19 escapees are still unaccounted for as of 15 March.

Aceh police have since formed a special task force to track down the fugitives and urged the public to report any sightings.

Authorities believe the overcrowded and understaffed prison contributed to the mass escape. Although designed to hold 100 inmates, the facility was housing nearly 400 at the time.

Adding to the strain, the prison reportedly had only 24 guards, with just seven officers per shift.

The search for the remaining escapees continues as authorities intensify efforts to bring them back into custody. They appeal to the public to assist authorities should they have any pertinent information regarding the escaped inmates.

