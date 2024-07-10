‘Shameful & disgraceful time for our nation’: Former opposition candidate slams insect consumption in S’pore

Michael Fang says insect consumption is a ‘danger to public health’

On 9 July, Mr Michael Fang — a former opposition candidate in Singapore — made a post on TikTok responding to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA)’s approval of insect consumption.

He said that it would be a “most shameful and disgraceful time” in Singapore’s history if its citizens were to eat bugs.

Mr Fang also noted that doing so might be a potential danger to public health.

According to The Straits Times (ST) in 2020, Mr Fang has a medical degree but does not practise.

Highlights health hazards of insect consumption

Mr Fang claims that he advocates strongly against consuming insects.

He stated that as a first-world nation, Singapore should not have to resort to eating insects.

Apart from being an “affront” to the senses, Mr Fang stated that insects may introduce “new foreign antigens into our diet which we’re not accustomed to”.

These insects may also carry parasites able to “slip past” any safety measures, thus causing “havoc within [Singaporean] communities”.

He then asks for support, urging others to similarly take a stance against insect consumption.

SFA approved 16 species of insects for consumption

On Monday (8 July), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved a list of 16 insects for consumption in Singapore.

The list includes a variety of crickets, worms, moths, and even a honey bee. This is because these species of insects are already commonly consumed in countries such as China and Malaysia.

The SFA also noted that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has promoted commercial farming of insects for human consumption and animal feed.

In addition to its many health benefits, insects also require less feed and emit fewer greenhouse gases meaning that they are a more sustainable food option.

A few enterprising businesses in Singapore have already launched their venture into importing insect snacks.

Featured image adapted from @drmichaelfang on TikTok and Wikimedia Commons.