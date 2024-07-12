Insurance agent in M’sia disguises himself as food delivery rider to snatch gold chain from passer-by

Insurance agent in Malaysia disguises robs gold chain from passer-by in March

Back in March, an alleged food delivery rider in Malaysia attempted to snatch a gold chain from a passer-by, dragging him for several metres and causing him to sustain injuries.

China Press now reports that the rider was an insurance agent who disguised himself during the robbery.

During a press conference on Thursday (11 July), representatives from Kuala Lumpur (KL) police said officers arrested the suspect on 7 May.

Investigations revealed that he had committed at least seven robberies over the years.

Insurance agent in Malaysia tries snatching gold chain from passer-by

According to China Press, the incident occurred outside a sushi restaurant in Kepong, KL.

When the agent attempted to snatch the gold chain, the victim held on to the delivery bag on the back of the motorbike. The chain was reportedly given to the victim for his 21st birthday.

The victim was dragged along the road as a result and suffered a brain haemorrhage as well as injuries to his legs.

He subsequently fell into a coma and only woke up four months later. However, he suffered memory loss and needed a wheelchair to get around.

Insurance agent resorted to robberies after financial problems

During the press conference, police also revealed that the agent was among the top three best-performing employees in his company.

Police representatives also said he came from a well-off family and that his wife works in a law firm. At the time of his arrest, police saw an expensive Audi sedan parked at his home.

The police suspect that the agent resorted to robbery as he was spending beyond his means.

He would thus disguise himself as a food delivery rider and scour for potential targets while on his motorcycle.

Featured image adapted from China Press.