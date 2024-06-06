Robber in M’sia arrested after breaking into house & falling asleep, tested positive for methamphetamine

Robber in Malaysia arrested after breaking into house & falling asleep

At around 12.45am on Wednesday (5 June), a robber in Malaysia was arrested after falling asleep in a residential house in Karak near Bentong that he had broken into.

The suspect had also stolen a car at a petrol station in Kuantan on Monday (3 June) with an elderly passenger in the car and left her by the roadside about 400 metres away from the station after she put up a fight.

He tested positive for methamphetamine and had a criminal record, with a history of imprisonment from a drug offence in 2023.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Robber gets arrested when he fell asleep in house that he broke into

China Press reported that the suspect, 40, had hijacked a Honda City at around 3.11pm on Monday (3 June) at a petrol station near Semambu Industrial Area in Kuantan.

According to the New Strait Times, a 38-year-old female driver drove to the petrol station to refuel and use the toilet. The car was parked with the engine running after she and her 77-year-old father stepped out to go to the toilet, leaving her 66-year-old mum in the front passenger seat.

The suspect first approached on a stolen motorcycle and got into the car on the driver’s side before driving away swiftly with the elderly passenger inside.

He then dropped the elderly passenger on the side of the road after driving for about 400 metres from the petrol station after she put up a struggle.

During a press conference at the Bentong police station, Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that the suspect had abandoned the stolen Honda City car near a market in Karak town.

Subsequently, he broke into a house in Kampung Chinta Manis at around 10pm on 4 June and locked up the house owner along with his wife and three children in a room.

However, the owner managed to escape the room and called the police for help.

During the robbery, the suspect ended up falling asleep in the living room and was subsequently arrested at around 12.45am on 5 June.

The chief added that the Honda City was found in good condition, although some parts were scratched, and the front sticker was scraped off to avoid recognition. Additionally, a fake license plate was installed on the car.

The police confiscated several items from the suspect, including a pen knife and scissors.

The suspect was revealed to be an ex-convict who previously escaped from the Indera Mahkota lock-up in Kuantan in 2019 before getting re-arrested later.

Suspect is drug user & has criminal record related to drugs

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine in the urine test and was found to have a criminal record including six cases related to drug and criminal activities.

He was also imprisoned in 2023 for a drug offence.

In addition to drug abuse, the suspect is being investigated for vehicle theft, the Honda City car and the Honda EX-5 motorcycle, in Kuantan, trespassing, and possession of corrosive and explosive substances and offensive weapons.

Under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect has been remanded for two days for further investigation, starting on 5 June.

However, the police requested the court to extend the suspect’s detention for two days for further investigation.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the carjacking.

