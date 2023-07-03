American Girl Commutes By Plane To Her Internship Weekly, Says It’s $2,000 Cheaper Than Renting

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

American Girl Commutes By Plane To Her Internship In New Jersey

Singaporeans find it tiring enough to travel from the east to the west of Singapore.

However, this girl from America endures a two-hour flight every week to travel to her office for her summer internship.

She chose to do this based on her calculations because taking flights was much cheaper than renting a home near her office.

Wakes up at 4am to get to her office by 9am

In a recent TikTok video, American Sophia Celentano shared her routine when travelling to her office for her summer internship.

Her office is in New Jersey, a completely different state from where she lives, so she struggled to find a way to commute to her workplace efficiently.

Eventually, she found that commuting by plane to her office was the best option.

From her video, she noted that she wakes up at 4am to get ready to head to the airport.

She then boards the plane around 5.30am, and takes off at 6am.

As her flight lasts roughly two hours, she is able to reach New Jersey by 8am.

Taking an Uber from the airport, she then has to journey through a 45-minute ride before she eventually reaches her office before 9am.

When she clocks off for the day from work, she boards the plane again to get back home. Her routine then repeats every week until her internship ends.

Taking a plane for her internship commute is cheaper than renting

Sophia knew many people would question her decision to fly to work every week.

In response to their queries, she provided some context for her viewers in another video.

Sophia currently interns at an advertising agency in New Jersey. As this is a summer internship, it will last for only 10 weeks.

Furthermore, Sophia is only required to be in the office once a week. She has the freedom to work from home for the other days.

While the logical thing to do would be to rent a place in New Jersey for greater convenience, she noted that this would be costly.

After calculating the costs of her flights and Uber rides, it would set her back around US$2,250 (S$3,039) for the 10 weeks of the internship.

Meanwhile, if she were to rent a place in New Jersey, she would have to take into account the costs of her rent and living expenses. Based on her calculations, it would cost around US$4,250 (S$5,740) for 10 weeks.

Thus, flying to her internship office was a much cheaper option for her.

Netizens in awe of her commitment

Netizens were highly impressed by Sophie’s decision to take flights to her internship instead of paying the extra costs to rent a more convenient place to her office.

While many found her commute to be “crazy”, they still applauded her for her commitment.

Several online users also commended her for her wise decision-making.

Having to make many arrangements just to get to one’s office is not easy.

Kudos to Sophie for her incredible commitment.

